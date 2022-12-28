John Vernon Cooper Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John Vernon Cooper Sr., 85, of 2205 Myers Road, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 2205 Myers Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

