You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Tommy Gilmore -- Orangeburg
0 comments

John Tommy Gilmore -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- John Tommy Gilmore, 66, of 1230 Heckle St., transitioned on Aug. 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

To plant a tree in memory of John Gilmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News