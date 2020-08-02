John Tommy Gilmore -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- John Tommy Gilmore, 66, of 1230 Heckle St., transitioned on Aug. 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

