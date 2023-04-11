November 19, 1956 - April 8, 2023

BOWMAN - John Tiller "Tim" Whetsell, 66, of Bowman, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Huggins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marcus Munoz, Timmy Judy, Danny Hutto, Calvin Strock, Frank West, Ed Shuler and Mike Way. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alva Whetsell and Larry Patrick. The family will receive friends at his home, 1452 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tim was born on Nov. 19, 1956, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Kenneth A. Whetsell Sr. and Mary Whetsell Baker. He was a 1974 graduate of Bowman Academy and a 1976 graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was involved in production agriculture throughout his career, primarily as a dairy farmer at Cow Castle Farms. Tim Whetsell was a member of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his son, Britton (Lynn) Whetsell; a daughter, Meagan W. (Alan) Brockington; grandchildren, Mims, Harper, and Darcy Whetsell and Carter and Campbell Brockington; a brother, Kenneth A. (Pat) Whetsell Jr.; and a sister, Katherine W. (Pat) Black.

Memorials may be made to Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018.