John Thomas Bozard -- Cameron

CAMERON -- John Thomas Bozard, 74, of Cameron, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of Vonnie Felkel Bozard.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Four Holes Baptist Church, with Dr. Gregg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Four Holes Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Tommy was born to the late Lin S. Bozard and Betty Brannan Bozard. He graduated from Bowman High School and Clemson University in 1969. He was co-owner of Bozard Farms, Dothan Trees and Bozard Turf. He was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, trustee and deacon. He was a past chairman of the South Carolina Soybean Board. Tommy loved farming and took great pride in being a sixth-generation farmer. He was a beloved husband, father and mentor. He was-known to be a very honorable man and will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife of the home; three children, Vicki B. Osborne (Wayne) of Cameron, Kristi B. Aull (Carson) of Cameron and Warren Thomas Bozard (Jessica) of Cameron; a sister, Anne B. Mackey of Dallas, N.C.; 13 grandchildren of Cameron.

Memorials may be sent to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.