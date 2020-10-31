John T. Mims Jr. -- Andrews

ANDREWS -- John T. Mims Jr. passed away Oct. 25, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

Johnny was born in Kingstree to John T. Mims Sr. and Frances T. Mims.

He was the father of five children and grandfather of six and had many nieces and nephews.

He was a former welder and fabricator in Andrews and member of Spring Gully Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Marie Mims of Andrews; his children, Casey, Abigail, JT and Tabitha Mims, Kirby Inabinet (Evan); and five grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Schwichtenberg(Wilson), Celeste Stevens (Gil), Mary Mims Fleener and Jennifer Mann(Gary).

Johnny was predeceased by his parents and twin sisters, Johanna Lynn and Janet Faye Mims.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced and held on a later date at Spring Gully Baptist in Andrews.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in his memory to Spring Gully Baptist Church, 2107 US-521 Andrews, SC 29510.