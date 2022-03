COLUMBIA -- John Swinton of Columbia, transitioned to his heavenly home on March 9, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Fulmer's Memorial Cemetery, Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

