CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- John Stevenson, 54, of 2708 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, in Charlotte.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Mt Olive Baptist Church Cemetery at 178 Wood Olive St. in Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.