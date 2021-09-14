John Sims Murray Jr. -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- John Sims Murray Jr., of Harleyville, widower of Dorothy Childers Murray, entered into eternal rest Sept. 12, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Indian Field United Methodist Church cemetery, with Pastor Howard Proveaux and the Rev. Douglas Marchant officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Johnny was born June 21, 1955, in Orangeburg, a son of the late John Sims Murray Sr and Bernice Marchant Murray Jacobs. He was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, a heavy equipment operator for OL Thompson Construction and a former cement plant employee. He was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by brothers, Roger William Murray, Ronnie Jacobs, James Jacobs and Roger Jacobs.