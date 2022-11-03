John ‘Sammy’ Hutto -- North

NORTH -- A graveside funeral service for John Samuel “Sammy” Hutto, 63, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in the Springfield Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Sammy passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Born in Orangeburg, he was a son of Virginia Hutson Hutto Miller and the late Earl Hutto. Sammy was known as the Peanut Man, having owned Hutto Peanuts. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. He always enjoyed having a good time and loved to joke around with his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his mother, Virginia Miller, survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Pamela Jones Hutto; a daughter, Beth H. Brown of North; sisters, Connie (Dean) Gainey of Neeses and Shirley (Charles) Salley of Springfield; grandchildren, Billie Jean (Josh) Wilkerson, Kinsley Ellen (Brandon) Herndon and Koy Blayze Hutto; great-grandchildren, McKenleigh, Mason and John Barrett Wilkerson; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lewis Miller; a son, John Barrett Hutto; and brothers, Jimmie Earl Hutto, William Burgess Hutto and Billy Gene Hutto.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.