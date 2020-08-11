John S. Phelps -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Services for Mr. John S. Phelps, 74, of 11 Hillock Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove AME Church cemetery. The Rev. Michael Buckson is officiating.

Mr. Phelps passed away Monday, Aug. 3, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

