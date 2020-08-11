You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John S. Phelps -- Orangeburg
0 comments

John S. Phelps -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John S. Phelps

ORANGEBURG -- Services for Mr. John S. Phelps, 74, of 11 Hillock Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove AME Church cemetery. The Rev. Michael Buckson is officiating.

Mr. Phelps passed away Monday, Aug. 3, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News