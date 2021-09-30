John Russell Blocker Sr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- John Russell Blocker Sr., 96, husband of Elneta Anderson Blocker, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was a son of the late Fred Blocker and Lula Morris Blocker.

Mr. Blocker was a former magistrate for Bamberg County and was the retired owner of Blocker Grocery in Bamberg for 50-plus years. He was a very active member of Bamberg First Baptist Church. He served in the U.S.; Navy during World War II; he was a gunner's mate third class and also a machinist's mate second class. He was also a Shriner and a member of Omar Shrine Temple.

Mr. Blocker is survived by his wife; a son, John Russell Blocker Jr. (Rhetta); a daughter, Geri Blocker Owens (Jimmy); and two stepsons, Ronnie Anderson (Rosie) and Tony Anderson(Jane). Additional survivors are three grandchildren, Jill McDonald (Lindsey), John Owens and Catie Remion (Matt); three great-grandchildren, Jack McDonald, Walt Remion and Henry Remion; and four step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Morton Blocker, and a brother, Robert Morris (Inez).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas and the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at South End Cemetery.

Cooner Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.