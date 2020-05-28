John Ross Hubbard -- Orangeburg
0 comments

John Ross Hubbard -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Ross Hubbard

ORANGEBURG -- John Ross Hubbard, 33, of Presidential Street, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Orangeburg.

Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, in Hubbard Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg, will be in charge of the services. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

To plant a tree in memory of John Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News