John Ravenell -- St. George
0 comments

John Ravenell -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. John Ravenell, 79, of St. George, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville, with the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of John Ravenell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News