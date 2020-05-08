John Ravenell -- St. George

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. John Ravenell, 79, of St. George, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville, with the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

