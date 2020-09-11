John Randall Bunch Jr. -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Randall (Randy) Bunch Jr., 56, on Sept. 8, 2020. He was a native of Bamberg and lived of North Augusta. He was the beloved husband of Karla Boynton Sims Bunch. He was a son of Dolores Hilton Bunch and the late John Randall Bunch Sr.

He was born July 27, 1964, and treasured his hometown which is filled with family and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Candice (Brian) Darnell; his sons, John Randall (Trey) Bunch III and Cameron Hilton Bunch; his stepsons. Ashton Lee Sims and Alexander William Sims; his aunts and uncles, Allen (Sallye) Bunch, Sheryl (George) Benton and Ginger Bunch, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harper Joseph Bunch; his uncle Ronald Bunch; and his grandparents, John P. (Agnes) Bunch and Laban B. (Thelma) Hilton.

He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1987 with a degree in criminal justice. This led to a career with the S.C. Probation organization where he then transitioned to the U.S. Federal Probation organization where he spent 23 years before retiring in December 2017. He then went on to continue working at the Alston Wilkes Society, acting as a case manager helping veterans to find residences and work.