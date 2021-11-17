John Quincy Kinard Jr. -- Salley

Mr. Quincy was born in Springfield in 1930 to the late Margaret Blocker Kinard and the late John Quincy Kinard Sr. He attended the local school where his mother taught English and his father was the principal (the school was later named Hunter-Kinard-Tyler honoring Mr. Kinard for his contributions to the community and the school). Following high school, Mr. Quincy attended Clemson College for two years and transferred to the University of South Carolina where he received a B.S. degree in chemistry. He worked as a lab supervisor for DuPont at the Savannah River Plant for 15 years, taking leave to enter the U.S. Air Force for two years as a 1st lieutenant. For three years after leaving DuPont, Mr. Quincy taught chemistry at Wagener High School, then pursued his passion for farming over the next 30 years, retiring in 1999. Dedicated to Salley Baptist Church where he and his wife were members, he served as a deacon and taught the Young Adult Sunday School.