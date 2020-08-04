You have permission to edit this article.
John Phelps -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John Phelps, 74, of 112 Hillock Court, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Henrietta Phelps, at 803-539-1273 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

