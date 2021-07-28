 Skip to main content
John Norwood Thomas Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Norwood Thomas Sr., 55, of 1101 Ellis Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 4830 Old State Road, St. Matthews. The Rev. Joe Shawn is officiating.

Mr. Thomas passed away Friday, July 23, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Arlette Thomas, 1101 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

