John Norwood Thomas Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John Norwood Thomas Sr., 55, of 1101 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Arlette Thomas, 1101 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

