ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John Morris Wright, 78, of 1777 Old Riley Street, Orangeburg, SC, passed on July 4, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, SC. Mr. Wright will be placed in the church one hour before the service begins. Public viewing will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, in the sanctuary, on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 pm.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences between the hours of 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, until the day of the service. Funeral services will be livestreamed by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Mr. Wright's obituary. Online condolences may be submitted via the funeral home's website. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.