John McCollum -- Neeses

NEESES -- Funeral services for John McCollum, 77, of Neeses, will be held at 2 o'clock p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunny Vista Church of God, North, with the Rev. Bobby Williams and the Rev. Obed Ortiz officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, and other times at the home on 248 Henry Road, Neeses.
John passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late George W. McCollum and Annis Williams. He attended Sunny Vista Church of God and retired from Ducane as a machinist having worked for 40 years. He loved fishing and especially fishing on the pontoon. He loved his grandchildren and liked to listen to country music.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy L. McCollum; three daughters, Cathy McCollum (Paul Phillips) of Neeses, Elizabeth “Liz” Bryant of Blackville and Carol Lee McCollum of Columbia; a son John Wayne McCollum of Neeses, grandchildren Hailey McCollum and Bentley Lubkin; and brothers David McCollum of Orangeburg and Frank McCollum of Bamberg.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel McCollum.
Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.