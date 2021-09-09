 Skip to main content
John McCollum -- Neeses
John McCollum -- Neeses

John McCollum

NEESES -- Funeral services for John McCollum, 77, of Neeses, will be held at 2 o'clock p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sunny Vista Church of God, North, with the Rev. Bobby Williams and the Rev. Obed Ortiz officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, and other times at the home on 248 Henry Road, Neeses.

John passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late George W. McCollum and Annis Williams. He attended Sunny Vista Church of God and retired from Ducane as a machinist having worked for 40 years. He loved fishing and especially fishing on the pontoon. He loved his grandchildren and liked to listen to country music.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy L. McCollum; three daughters, Cathy McCollum (Paul Phillips) of Neeses, Elizabeth “Liz” Bryant of Blackville and Carol Lee McCollum of Columbia; a son John Wayne McCollum of Neeses, grandchildren Hailey McCollum and Bentley Lubkin; and brothers David McCollum of Orangeburg and Frank McCollum of Bamberg.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel McCollum.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

