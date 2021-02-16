John Matthew Ryant -- Cope

COPE – Graveside services for John Matthew Ryant, 79, of Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the Macedonia AME Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Glover's Funeral Home.

He died Feb. 2, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

