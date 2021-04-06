John Marion Webber -- Orangeburg

An outdoor memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Caw Caw Farm, 2798 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Mr. Webber was born in Spartanburg to the late James Hayes and Elizabeth Munnerlyn Webber. He grew up in Spartanburg and was a member of the Wofford College class of 1967. Mr. Webber was a retired vice-president of wealth management for South Carolina Bank, presently South State Bank. His avocation was picture framing, specializing in antique prints, of which he was also an avid collector. He was locally known for his culinary expertise, his love of hunting and fishing and as a golfer. He had a very adventurous youth and his stories were legendary, and we think, mostly true. Johnny was a devoted husband, and a loving father and true friend.