John Marion ‘Jody' Brailsford -- Manning

MANNING -- John Marion "Jody" Brailsford, 49, husband of Helen Ballentine Brailsford, died Friday, July 16, 2021.

Born July 4, 1972, in Orangeburg, he was a son of June Marie McCain Brailsford and the late William Welborn "Buck" Brailsford III. He was a Mason and he owned and operated Affordable Climate Control. He attended Manning and Jordan United Methodist Churches.

He is survived by his wife and mother of Manning; a daughter, Amanda B. Miller (Trey) of Newport News, Va.; three stepchildren, Raygen Aaron of Summerville, Michael Ballentine (Hillary) of Moncks Corner and Travis Evans (Rebecca) of Dalzell; seven grandchildren; two brothers, William Welborn "Bucky" Brailsford IV (Teena) and Henry Curtis Brailsford (Samantha), both of Manning; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Edwin "Jimmy" Brailsford.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Revs. Wright Turbeville and Kenneth Phelps officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1398 Pocahontas Circle, Manning.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of the arrangements, (803-435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org).