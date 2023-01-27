 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John "Louie" Howard Glover -- Bowman

John "Louie" Howard Glover

BOWMAN -- John “Louie” Howard Glover, 71, of 6029 Vance Road, Bowman, died Jan. 17, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Glovers Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Burial follows in the Sandy Run Cemetery in Bowman.

Viewing for the public will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

