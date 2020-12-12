John Lothrop Ritchie -- Florence

FLORENCE -- John Lothrop Ritchie, 74, of Florence, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Mr. Ritchie was born in Maine, a son of the late Newell Baird Ritchie and Harriet Lothrop Ritchie. In 1989, he and his wife moved to Florence from Orangeburg, where he worked for Galey & Lord in Society Hill as a dyehouse manager until they closed down. He enjoyed working around the house, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Steele Ritchie; and son, Jack Weeks.
Surviving are his sons, Ronnie (Rita) Ritchie and Michael Smoak; daughters, Meredith Ritchie Allen and Michelle Weeks (Bobby) Chavis; daughter-in-law, Michelle Weeks; grandchildren, Shelby Allen, JD Allen, Kayla Ritchie, Zander Ritchie, Tyler Weeks, Kyle Weeks, Gage Fogle and Jarett Chavis; great-grandchild, Jack Fogle; brother, Harry (Emily) Ritchie; nephews, Daniel Paul Ritchie and James Baird Ritchie.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice Care, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
