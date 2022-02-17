 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Leon 'Mickey Houser Sr. -- Orangeburg

John Leon 'Mickey Houser Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Leon “Mickey” Houser Sr., 61, of 4430 Stillwater Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. John Davis is officiating.

Mr. Houser passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Palmetto Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

