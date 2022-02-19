 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John L. Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John L. Williams, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at Agape Hospice House of the Midlands.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday Feb. 21, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 178 (7646 Charleston Highway), Bowman.

The family will receive friends at the Lemon home, 668 First Texas Road, St. George.

Services entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332),

