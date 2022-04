ATLANTA -- Mr. John Kasonie Johnson, 46, of 508 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, passed away at the Northside Hospital on April 9, 2022.

Graveside services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Hwy, Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.