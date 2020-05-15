John 'Johnny' Warner Edgemon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John "Johnny" Warner Edgemon,71, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Johnny was born in Moultrie, Georgia, a son of the late Ernest Edgemon and Mae Jeanette Johnson Edgemon. He was a member of United States Army and a Vietnam Veteran, and proudly served as a paratrooper.
Survivors include his sons, John Warner Edgemon II (Erin), Steven Anthony Edgemon (Anna), and Andy Edgemon (Sarah); sister, Brenda E. Cribb (Ronnie); and grandchildren, Addison, Emily, Gracen, Seth, and Luke Edgemon.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ernest "Ernie" Wayne Edgemon.
There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
