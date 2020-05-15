John 'Johnny' Warner Edgemon -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- John "Johnny" Warner Edgemon,71, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

Johnny was born in Moultrie, Georgia, a son of the late Ernest Edgemon and Mae Jeanette Johnson Edgemon. He was a member of United States Army and a Vietnam Veteran, and proudly served as a paratrooper.

Survivors include his sons, John Warner Edgemon II (Erin), Steven Anthony Edgemon (Anna), and Andy Edgemon (Sarah); sister, Brenda E. Cribb (Ronnie); and grandchildren, Addison, Emily, Gracen, Seth, and Luke Edgemon.

He was predeceased by his brother, Ernest "Ernie" Wayne Edgemon.

There are no services planned at this time.

