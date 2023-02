HARLEYVILLE -- John Jenkins, 95, of Harleyville, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at his residence.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Jericho Baptist Church, 2965 McAlhany Road, Reevesville, SC 29471. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.