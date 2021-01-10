John Howard Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John Howard Jr., 64, of 129 Dena Lane, passed Jan. 9, 2021, at the residence.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence and a the funeral home, following COVID-19 guidelines including face masks and social distancing.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com
