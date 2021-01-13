John Howard Jr. -- Orangeburg

John Howard Jr.
ORANGERBURG – A graveside service for John Howard Jr., 64, of 129 Dena Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Miller presiding.
He passed away Jan. 9, at his residence.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.
Friends may call at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, and also the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
