John Henry Thomas Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John Henry Thomas Jr., 48, of 1356 Lands End Road, died June 2, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Bowman Family Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

