John Henry Summers -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- John Henry Summers, 61, of Branchville, passed away Aug. 22, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. The burial will follow in the Canaan Baptist Church cemetery, 609 Dorange Road, Branchville.

The family is receiving limited visitors at the home between the hours 4-8 p.m.. Please adhere to COVID guidelines and wear masks while visiting.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

