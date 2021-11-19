 Skip to main content
John Henry Steward -- Denmark

John Henry Steward

DENMARK -- John Henry Steward, 51, of 56 Holiness Court, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

