 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Henry Pinckney -- St. Matthews
0 comments

John Henry Pinckney -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for John Henry Pinckney, of 1140 FR Huff Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Public viewing will began at 10 a.m. Please wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News