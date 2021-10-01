John Henry Pinckney -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for John Henry Pinckney, of 1140 FR Huff Drive, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Public viewing will began at 10 a.m. Please wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.