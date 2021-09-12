John Henry Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Henry Mack, 80, of 1884 S. Briarcliff Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Sal Huggins is officiating.

Mr. Mack passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call his wife, Josefina Mack, at 803-535-9274 (home) and 803-539-5074 (cell) or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

