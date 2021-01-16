 Skip to main content
John Henry Keitt -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Henry Keitt, 73, of 694 Seawright St., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Garden of Prayer Church Cemetery. Apostle Judy Brantley is officiating.

Mr. Keitt passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Leah Williams, 1754 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

