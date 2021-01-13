John Henry Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John Henry Keitt, 73, of 694 Seawright St., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Leah Williams, 1754 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.