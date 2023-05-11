NORWALK, Conn. -- Funeral services for John Henry Johnson Jr., 76, of Norwalk, Conn., and formerly of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:30pm Friday, May 12, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Norwalk, Conn.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 from 1:30pm until the hour of service. Family and friends may express condolences via telephone to his sister, Gussie Johnson, at (803) 536-4229 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.