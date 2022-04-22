 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Henry Glover -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- John Henry Glover, 80, of 820 East 168th St., passed April 9, 2022, at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, April 23, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Creston, with interment to follow. The Rev. C.W. Way will be presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home in Elloree. Mask required.

The family will be at 105 Stumphole Road, Elloree, but will not be accepting visitors due to COVID-19. Friends may contact brothers, Roosevelt Glover at 540-388-8723 or Willie Glover at 803-928-1815, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

