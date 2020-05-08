John Henry 'Doug' Washington -- Blackville
John Henry 'Doug' Washington -- Blackville

John Henry Washington

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for John Henry Washington "Doug," 87, if 236 Brentwood Road, Blackville, and formerly of Bamberg, will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Pentecostal Cemetery, Govan. The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Mr. Washington passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2020, at his residence in Blackville.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home, and attending the services.

