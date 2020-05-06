John Henry 'Doug' Washington -- Blackville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- John Henry “Doug” Washington, 87, of 236 Bentwood Road, Blackville, and formerly of Bamberg, died Tuesday, May 4, 2020, at his residence in Blackville.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and attending the services.

To plant a tree in memory of John Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.