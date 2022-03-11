 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Henry Butler -- Orangeburg

John Henry Butler

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services John Henry Butler, 47, of 2030 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Curtis Govan is officiating.

Mr. Butler passed away on Sunday, March 6, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Family and friends may call at Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

