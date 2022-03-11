John Henry Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services John Henry Butler, 47, of 2030 Russell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Curtis Govan is officiating.

Mr. Butler passed away on Sunday, March 6, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Family and friends may call at Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

