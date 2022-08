ORANGEBURG -- John H. Waymer, 74, of 1665 Baugh St., died Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com