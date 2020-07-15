John H. Seabrooks
ST. MATTHEWS -- John H. Seabrooks, 80, of 202 Pearl St., Apt. C-3, passed away July 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg
Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at the home. Friends may call the funeral home.
