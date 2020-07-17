John H. Seabrooks -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for John H. Seabrooks, 80, of 202 Pearl St., Apt. C-3, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Creston, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, Pastor, officiating.
Mr. Seabrooks passed July 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving an visitors at the home.
Face masks must be worn to enter the funeral home for viewing.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
