John H. Inabinet -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- John H. Inabinet 51, of 1488 Burke Road, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews

