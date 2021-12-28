John ‘Gus’ Brown Jr. -- North

NORTH -- Mr. John “Gus” Brown Jr., 90, of 232 Lightning Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Rice Estate Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Columbia.
The graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery, Jerusalem Road, North.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the residence. Please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
