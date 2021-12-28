 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John ‘Gus’ Brown Jr. -- North

  • 0

NORTH -- Mr. John “Gus” Brown Jr., 90, of 232 Lightning Road, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Rice Estate Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Columbia.

The graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery, Jerusalem Road, North.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the residence. Please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News