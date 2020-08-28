John Glover -- Bowman

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BOWMAN -- John Glover, 53, of 167 Thelma Road, died Aug. 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Audrey Fogle, 6029 Vance Road, Bowman, and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.