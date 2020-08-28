 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Glover -- Bowman
0 comments

John Glover -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- John Glover, 53, of 167 Thelma Road, died Aug. 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Audrey Fogle, 6029 Vance Road, Bowman, and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News